Computop helps Bigpoint to deploy gaming products in global market

The Computop Paygate platform underpins the payment processing for Bigpoint in a variety of regions around the world including Europe, Eastern Europe, as well as South and North America.

The range of acquiring banks connected to the Computop Paygate platform also gives Bigpoint the possibility to switch to providers offering the domestic payment methods it needs to generate increased conversion and acceptance rates.

For example, this facility recently enabled Bigpoint to initiate a test run with Chase Paymentech in the US. The result was a 20-30% jump in conversion rates.

