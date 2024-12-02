Computop, eShopWorld and Billpay to drive international expansion

The alliance aims to bring customers an ecommerce, logistics and payment platform to support growth in international markets.

The partnership follows Computop’s recent introduction of Paygate 6.0, the latest version of the company’s multi-channel global payment platform which enables merchants to conduct business both domestically and internationally, and is SEPA enabled in preparation for the pan-European payment harmonization initiative later in 2014. eShopWorld has enabled a feature of Paygate, making a duty and tax calculation available to Computop customers, and upgrading its global logistics across its customer base.

Computop is a global payment service provider that offers compliant ecommerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO), globally. Computop processes of more than USD 7 billion per year, for over 2000 international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

