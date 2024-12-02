



Following this announcement, a modular approach has been chosen, whereby acquirers will have the possibility to carry out individual process steps themselves, as clearing will be the remaining core task for regulated institutions.

Computop will develop these solutions for two clients initially, and the first payments are expected to be executed in Q2 2025. This corresponds to EPI’s schedule for the market launch of Wero in ecommerce. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the announcement

EPI (European Payment Initiative), the operator of Wero, relies on acquiring banks to accept Wero payments. These banks and financial institutions carry out the prescribed checks of the merchants, transmit transactions to Wero, and receive the customer payment on behalf of the merchant. This procedure is known as acquiring processing, and it is already leveraged for credit card transactions. In addition, banks that want to accept Wero payments for their traders must therefore provide new interfaces and processes as well.

Computop is set to play an important role in enabling first banks to provide tools for Wero payment acceptance, as the sub-steps offered by Computop will include onboarding with reporting to EPI, as well as generation and exchange of tokens, handling of authorisation and capture, along with detailed reporting.

At the same time, merchants will have the possibility to already connect to Wero via the Computop Paygate, as well as integrate the payment method into their online shop once the acquirer connection is available. According to officials of the company, by supporting Wero-processing for acquirers, Computop will go even further and help merchant banks to open up as quickly and efficiently as possible to businesses and PSPs for the new European payment method.