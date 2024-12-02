Computop completes acquisition of Otto Groups EOS Payment business

As a result, 300 retailers and 100 Otto Group retail brands are now processing payments with Computop Paygate.

The trading companies in the Otto Group that are now using Computop Paygate include brands such as Otto Versand, Baur, Schwab, SportScheck, Frankonia and the Witt Group. The companies in the Group that operate internationally include Heine, bonprix and the Unito Group.



The migration project began in December 2013 seeing the first merchants switch to Paygate in June 2014. Computop is using its acquisition of the Otto Group’s EOS payment transaction business to expand its presence in northern Germany.

In August 2014, the payment service provider opened a branch in Hamburg. Six former employees from EOS Payment now complement Computop’s sales and product management departments in this new office.