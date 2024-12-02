Computop brings CloudPOS to freenet shops

After replacing card terminals across the freenet retail network in Germany, Computop’s A77 Android-based mobile devices will provide a payment alternative with immediate effect. As part of its new shop concept, freenet is also introducing CloudPOS technology to integrate its solutions-oriented approach with the payment process.











ERP triggers card terminals

Through the CloudPOS technology, freenet’s card terminals will be controlled directly by a cloud-based server which receives the relevant information from the retailer's ERP system. In the future, freenet will not only be able to sell mobile phone hardware via the terminal, but also forward advance payments for services such as telephone or electricity contracts to the card payment using the same process.

Android-based card terminals offer a wide range of options beyond pure card payment. In addition to payment with girocard, wallets such as Apple Pay and international debit and credit cards, Computop's A77 terminal will also enable payment methods such as PayPal or Klarna. A pay-by-link process is to be set up for this purpose as part of the transfer. Freenet has not accepted cash at its terminals since 2023.





New terminals for a genuine omnichannel concept

Computop and freenet have been ecommerce partners since 2016, and the expansion to POS payments represents a logical step towards an omnichannel concept for the telecommunications company. At the same time, credit card acquiring will be completely transferred to Nexi, while the girocard connection will be handled by Computop as the girocard network operator.

Executives from Computop said they can look back on many years of cooperation with freenet and they are happy they will continue to play an active role in providing POS services for the company in future. The decision to move to CloudPOS technology and the modern Computop A77 terminal is the right step for the complex range of services that freenet offers its customers.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from freenet said Computop's CloudPOS technology is an important step in the implementation of their new shop concept, in which they are focusing on the customer, their needs, and first-class advice. To achieve this, all digital business processes at the POS must function properly. They are therefore delighted to have Computop at their side as an experienced partner with whom they have been working successfully for many years.