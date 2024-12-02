Computop, AsiaPay partnership boosts ecommerce across Asia-Pacific

According to an e-Marketer report, Asia-Pacific ecommerce sales are expected to top USD 1 trillion in 2016 and more than double to USD 2.725 trillion by 2020. The region ecommerce will increase 31.5% in 2016.

According to another study by Kantar TNS, Asia-Pacific is leading the world in mobile payment with over half (53%) of connected consumers using their mobile phones to pay for goods or services at the point-of-sale via apps. As such, the Computop and AsiaPay partnership enables retailers to capitalise on the growth opportunity that Asia-Pacific presents.

AsiaPay offers electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks and e-businesses globally. The company offers card payments, online bank transfers, e-wallets and cash payments.

Computop Paygate is a PCI-certified omnichannel payment platform that provides retailers with payment solutions and fraud prevention for international markets.

Computop integrated AsiaPay into Paygate to offer merchants payment methods in the Asia-Pacific region to support their cross-border and global commerce efforts. Payment methods available on Paygate include Alipay, American Express, JCB, Tenpay and WeChat.

