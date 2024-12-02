Computop announces PSD2 compliant biometric authentication service

With Biometrics by Computop, merchants can take over the strong customer authentication (SCA) in order to avoid banks having to run their own two-factor authentication during the payment process. Computop’s biometric authentication service complies with the secure FIDO standard (Fast Identity Online) and is suitable for PSD2 compliant strong customer authentication in online retail.

FIDO compliant Biometrics by Computop enables merchants to apply biometric authentication at an early stage in the shopping process when customers are logging into the merchant’s app or online store or during the checkout process. Following this, Computop Biometrics generates a digital signature that can be transmitted to issuers together with other 3D Secure 2.0 data as proof that the merchant has already applied PSD2-compliant strong customer authentication.

Computop Biometrics is available as a cloud service for access control, for login procedures and for payment authentication. App developers will be provided with Computop’s Biometrics SDK for iOS and Android. Using biometric authentication for payment authentication will be possible at a later time after the introduction of 3D Secure 2.0 on September 14th.

