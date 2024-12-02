Computop and EVO certify POS terminals for international card acceptance

Thanks to the certification of the Next terminals from CCV, acquiring by EVO Payments is now available to Computop customers in 46 countries and overseas territories. With the terminals certified according to the PCI P2PE standard, payment data is encrypted ‘end-to-end’, which augments security and relieves merchants from the need for their own PCI certification.

Customers of EVO Payments, whose payment processing already ran via Computop Paygate, can use these terminals to merge transactions from all channels - their physical trade as well as their online business. This way, they can be processed and analysed in combination with the data from the settlement files. This makes offers such as Click & Collect or Return-in-Store possible, not only on the ERP side but also on the payment side.