Compass Plus helps Quipu to gain full uptime service

Since the beginning of 2011, Quipu has collected KPI reports as part of its ISO 20000 certification, according to which it achieved 99.96% service uptime during 2015 – taking into account scheduled and unscheduled downtime – and taking into account only unscheduled downtime it reached a 100%.

The achievement means Quip has to overcome conflicting peak processing times from different time zones.

Quipu has been running its processing centre on Compass Plus’ TranzWare applications since 2004 and delivers processing services as well as personalisation facilities to 30 financial institutions across 11 time zones.

In this time, it has expanded its services by launching a local service team for Kosovo. The new team services 2,500 POS terminals and 200 ATMs of local financial institutions covering 30 per cent of Kosovo’s market capacity.

Quipu’s availability in both centres has ensured bank clients are able to provide their customers with service reliability. To date, it has issued over 891,000 cards, installed 1,200 ATMs, 6,000 POS terminals, and processes around four million transactions per month.