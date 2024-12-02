Compass Plus gains UK Faster Payments accreditation

The software provider’s open development payments platform, TranzAxis, was certified by Faster Payments Scheme Limited (FPSL), the operator behind Faster Payments, after completing a series of technical tests required by FPSL for its New Access Model. Compass Plus chose Ascert Limited to support the testing.

Compass Plus will now be able to offer TranzAxis as a Faster Payments software gateway to aggregators and those Payment Service Providers (PSPs) that require direct access to Faster Payments’ Central Infrastructure.