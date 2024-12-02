Compass Plus expands business in the UK and Europe

The software vendor, who has purchased a building in Nottingham, made the move to accommodate not only its current business expansion, but also in anticipation of future growth. The new UK office will house its own data centre, which will enable the company to provide processing services to financial institutions across the globe.

The company already provides processing services for a number of its customers in and around Russia. The launch of the UK-based data centre will be a continuation of this business model. Compass Plus has additional offices in the US, Brazil, Jordan, Malaysia and Russia.