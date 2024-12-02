Compass Plus announces global expansion of processing business

Compass Plus, a provider of electronic payments and retail banking software to processors and FIs, has offered processing services to Russia and its neighbouring countries for 25 years.

The UK-based processing centre is an extension of this business line, and has been established to offer more deployment options to a wider range of players and to get them to the market even quicker. Thus, the TranzAxis platform is now available in an outsourced model.

As a processing platform, TranzAxis provides FIs and others in the payments industry with a solution tailored to their requirements, enabling users to get involved in solution design and throughout its evolution.