Companies worldwide can accept mobile payments from Nordics

Entrepreneurs around the world can now accept mobile payments up to NOK 500 (USD 60) for Norway, DKK 200 (USD 30) for Denmark, and SEK 700 (USD 80) for Sweden using direct carrier billing by charging payments to customer’s mobile phone bill. Mobile carrier billing serves over 21 million people in the region.

According to the local postal service data, only 35% of online shoppers complete their payments using credit cards, creating a market for alternative payment methods. Nearly everyone in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark is using a mobile phone, allowing companies operating in these countries to widen their share in the EUR 17.39 billion ecommerce market with mobile carrier billing.

Mobiamo is a mobile carrier billing solution, developed by Paymentwall, a payments technology provider, integrated with over 150 payment methods worldwide. It offers global payments coverage for people in more than 190 countries with credit and debit cards, mobile payments, e-wallets, bank transfers, prepaid cards and many others.