Companies to start reporting on their strategies for blockchain, Davos research shows

New research from the Global Blockchain Business Council’s (GBBC), an association build for the blockchain ecosystem, has revealed that a further 38% anticipate they will start to have to do this between three and five years from now, and only 13% think companies will never have to do this.

Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), which is running “Blockchain Central”, the premier venue at Davos this year for all things blockchain, believes some companies will soon start to have heads of blockchain sitting on their Boards. One in twenty institutional investors (5%) anticipate this will start to happen within the next two years, and a further 26% anticipate this starting to happen between three and five years-time. A further one in five expect it to happen between five and ten years from now.

This growing level of importance that investors expect businesses to place on blockchain can in part be explained by the fact that 40% believe that blockchain could be the most transformative technology since the internet. Only one in three (34%) disagree with this view, with the remainder undecided.

However, another study from GBBC showed that 63% believe senior executives at large established businesses have a poor understanding of blockchain, only 7% described their understanding as ‘good’, with the remainder describing it as ‘average’.