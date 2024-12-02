Companies entering emerging markets have a new support: dLocal

The cross-border platform enables companies to reach over a billion consumers in 14 countries, supporting over 130 local payment methods, all with a single integration. The platform enables companies to transact locally across 14 markets – including Brazil, Mexico, much of Latin America, as well as Turkey and China – without local entities and local operational complexities. Ecommerce companies using dLocal can offer customers across emerging markets the ability to pay for their goods or services in local and preferred payment methods like cash, local credit cards, instalments and such. With dLocal’s proprietary, custom-built technology, customer conversions can grow up to 40% by catering to consumers’ preferences.

dLocal has built a cutting-edge payments platform from the ground up, specifically for Latin America and emerging markets. Once integrated, companies can accelerate time-to-market in all of the above-mentioned geographies, becoming operational within two weeks. It is a full service platform that has a variety of features, including pay-ins, pay-outs and in country cash collections.

dLocal was formed and is led by the founders of AstroPay, a large cross-border payment services provider in Latin America.