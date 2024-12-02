Commonwealth Bank launches Alipay in Australia

The launch aims to streamline the payment process for Chinese tourists and to aid Australians who want to do business with China’s ecommerce platform Alibaba.

China is Australia’s largest tourism market, with 1.4 million Chinese visiting in the last year, injecting USD 10.9 billion into the local economy and 166,000 Chinese nationals studying in Australia, representing 43% of all international enrolments.

Earlier in 2018, Norway-based mobile payment app Vipps has announced a partnership with Alipay to integrate mobile payments via Alipay for Chinese tourists visiting Norway.