Commonwealth Bank brings Apple Pay to customers

CBA’s customers can now use their iPhones for tap-and-go payments and for purchases in mobile apps or on the web. However, there are smaller banks in Australia that already offer Apple Pay, and lenders provide a range of such digital wallets on Android smartphones as well.

According to CBA, this launch comes as a response to customer demand, the bank aiming to streamline mobile payments for consumers. Apple Pay allows customers to upload their credit or debit card details onto the phone, which they can then use for contactless payments, instead of a plastic card.

Earlier in 2019, ANZ has announced it now enables its Apple Pay customers to withdraw cash through eftpos using their iPhone or Apple Watch.