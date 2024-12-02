Commonwealth Bank adds new functionalities to its m-wallet service

CommBank has added two options to the CommBank app which give customers access and control over their finances on-the-go.

The first functionality, dubbed Cardless Cash, is a cardless cash service which enables customers to use the CommBank app to withdraw cash without a card across CommBanks national ATM network.

The second functionality, dubbed Lock and Limit, enables CommBank credit card customers to lock certain transaction types and unlock them only when required and set a limit per transaction.

Finally, the third functionality, dubbed CommBank Small Business app, is an application which enables small business customers to accept on-the-spot payments, create estimates and invoices, and manage their cash flow and business operations from their mobile device.

