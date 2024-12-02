Commerzbank updates platform for cross-border SWIFT payments

To achieve its new update, Commerzbank is using the TRAVIC-Payment Hub developed by PPI, which has native command of the formats ‘that are now becoming common in international transactions as per the International Organisation for Standardisation 20022 (ISO 20022).’ The plan is for the migration to be complete ‘at the end of 2025.’

At that point, Commerzbank wants to use the PPI platform to process all payment messages in Germany for its customers’ global activities in foreign commerce, treasury, and their liquidity management in ISO 20022 format.

This includes high-value payments within the Euro system for the TARGET 2 clearing system and the Euro Banking Association (EBA)’s clearing system with EURO 1, as well as correspondent bank payments or payments in foreign currency via the SWIFT network in the Cross Border Payments and Reporting (CBPR+) format.











Advantages of PPI's ISO-native platform for international payments

The PPI platform has been natively developed for the compulsory ISO formats, meaning that it will be much easier for the Bank to introduce and integrate new products for international payments in the future.

An ISO-native IT platform is indispensable now for reliably processing mandates for international payments and for expanding on existing offerings in an economically viable way.

Systems not consistently based on ISO 20022 cause high maintenance times and secondary costs.

Officials from Commerzbank said they want to retain their market position in cash management. With the integration of the TRAVIC-Payment Hub from PPI AG, they will tap into the full potential of ISO 20022, and they will be able to offer their private and small business clients and corporate and institutional clients considerably better services for executing payments and important innovations for cross-border payments.

Commenting about the TRAVIC-Payment Hub which Commerzbank licensed for high-value and cross-border payments, executives from PPI said that the software selected by Commerzbank is well developed, futureproof, and is one of the highest-performing platforms on the market. They are happy that their product has convinced Commerzbank both from a technical and a functional perspective.