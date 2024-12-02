Commerzbank makes first major FX pilot transaction via blockchain

According to the bank, the use of blockchain eliminates the need for a manual or semi-automated reconciliation between the client and the bank, thereby “drastically reducing” operational risks in FX transactions.

The EUR/PLN FX forward deal, which amounted to EUR 500,000 with a one month tenor (i.e. amount of time left for the repayment of a loan), was initiated by thyssenkrupp using FX Live Trader, Commerzbank’s FX trading platform.

The deal confirmation was sent directly via Corda, a distributed ledger designed for finance by the R3 blockchain consortium.

Nikolaus Giesbert, divisional board member, fixed income, currencies & commodities and trade finance & cash management, Commerzbank, said that reconciliation is a major issue for banks when trading FX and significant resources are dedicated to resolving the issues that occur during the matching process.

Naturally, the bank says future benefits could be on their way. Firstly, a more streamlined FX transaction process and a real-time confirmation. Secondly, the removal of transaction reconciliation. And finally, the elimination for the need of various third party solutions that banks use to send transaction confirmations to the clients.

However, Commerzbank says to make this all happen, technical, regulatory and legal requirements need to further develop.

In recent news, Commerzbank, supported by SAP, completed an integration between SAP S/4HANA business processes and Corda for improved trade and supply chain finance services.

While in April 2018, Batavia, the blockchain-based trade finance platform that has been jointly developed by a consortium consisting of Bank of Montreal (BMO), CaixaBank, Commerzbank, Erste Group, IBM and UBS, completed its first live pilot transactions with corporate clients.