Commerzbank, Google partner for mobile payments in Germany

Paying with Google Pay works in a similar way to a contactless payment by credit card or girocard. All Mastercard and Visa credit card terminals with a contactless function can be used.

Customers do not need their card PIN when shopping nor do they need to sign a receipt. If the amount is more than EUR 25, only the device lock of the smartphone must be deactivated. In order to use use Commerzbank’s mobile payment, customers need a credit card, the banking app and an Android smartphone.

Earlier in May 2018, Google and PayPal announced plans to extend their partnership in order to allow for a deeper integration of the two companies’ services.