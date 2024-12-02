Commercial Bank to release 200,000 contactless credit cards in Qatar

After the launch of contactless debit card and the acquiring acceptance in November 2017, the Qatar-based bank has intensified the contactless acquiring functionality of its merchant network.

The bank will be going ahead with the issuing and acquiring of contactless cards in 2018 with approximately 200,000 contactless cards to be issued and more than 5,000 terminals accepting contactless cards to be installed at retail chains in Qatar by the end 2018.

Over 300 merchant outlets in Qatar already have Commercial Banks contactless POS ready for accepting contactless cards.