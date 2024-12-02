Commercial Bank of Dubai partners with Visa





Following this announcement, the agreement is expected to further accelerate digital payments and transactions in the region of the United Arab Emirates, while also offering optimised and customer-centric services to CBD cardholders across all segments.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Commercial Bank of Dubai provides its clients with a strong financial structure and a strong management strategy, aiming to optimise their experience. Visa represents a digital payments company that facilitates transactions between customers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across multiple geographic regions around the world. As the financial sector landscape is changing rapidly with technological disruption, emerging markets, and new players, as well as constantly developing customer expectations, the collaboration will focus on launching new business models and providing new personalised client offerings.

Throughout this partnership, CBD and Visa are also set to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence’ powered by Visa Consulting and Analytics (VCA), which will be dedicated to accelerating and simplifying client’s payment experiences. By utilising core data assets and deriving insights, VCA is expected to formulate actionable recommendations that will focus on addressing business challenges and difficulties, while also delivering personalised tools to clients.

Furthermore, this collaborative approach will support CBD’s goals of market expansion, customer acquisition, product design, as well as engagement improvement, while also focusing on areas such as encouraging card usage through rewarding and engaging gamification, optimising cross-border transactions, and payment speed, as well as expanding the company’s footprint through strategic digital merchants collaborations.

In addition, the Commercial Bank of Dubai and Visa will also leverage advanced technology in order to improve digital customer onboarding experiences, launching the Visa Instalment Solution in the UAE to incorporate flexible payment options for clients directly and securely through POS, sponsoring events such as the Olympics, as well as providing comprehensive local and international benefits. The financial institutions will also focus on the complete lifecycle of new and already existing CBD Visa cardholders.