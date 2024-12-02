Commercial Bank of Dubai partners with Postpay

The strategic partnership with CBD will provide support to Postpay on several fronts including transaction banking, debt funding, and ecommerce solutions allowing Postpay to focus on growth and support for its customers and merchant partners.

The continued support from CBD will also enable Postpay’s planned expansion in the UAE, KSA, and other GCC countries. CBD recently also established a permanent presence in the DIFC Innovation Hub, the largest fintech ecosystem in the region.

In 2021, Postpay closed a USD 10 million pre-series A funding round that accelerated the growth of the company several fold.