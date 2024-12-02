Commercial Bank of Ceylon to launch WeChat Pay in Sri Lanka

Due to the partnership, Chinese tourists visiting Sri Lanka now have the possibility of purchasing goods and services and paying for them through WeChat Pay. This solution is brought to the Sri Lankan market by Commercial Bank in partnership with Wells Digital Infrastructure (Pvt) and SwiftPass Technologies, an electronic payments solutions provider.

The WeChat Pay channel will be made available through a special POS device that will be provided to merchants who have Chinese customers in Sri Lanka, according to a statement from Commercial Bank. Interested merchants can request the Bank to provide them with the POS device.

Commercial Bank operates a network of 266 branches and 830 ATMs in Sri Lanka. Its overseas operations encompass Bangladesh, Myanmar, and the Maldives.