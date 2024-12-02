Commercial Bank of Ceylon launches QR based payment app ComBank Q+

LANKAQR is the national QR standard for local currency payments introduced by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Commercial Bank’s Credit and Debit Card holders can now experience the convenience of paying for purchases via their mobile phones in a secure manner with ComBank Q+, which is designed to be a hassle-free payment alternative for cardholders and vendors.

Once customers download and install the ComBank Q+ QR code app, their cards can be linked to the application through an authentication process via SMS. The user may catalogue Credit, Debit or Prepaid Cards on the app subject to the maximum limit of five, and thereafter choose to pay by selecting a card or by a default priority card.

The customer may scan the vendor’s QR code with their mobile phones and selecting one of their registered Commercial Bank cards to make the payment. The app will ensure that the card will stay with the cardholder, minimising the opportunities of card losses and card theft.

Customers could add their COMBANK Mastercard, Visa or LankaPay JCB cards to ComBank Q+ consumer app, enabling them to perform MasterCardQR mVisa or LankaQR transactions.

Merchants are provided with a separate app similar to ComBank Q+ consumer app to receive payments when their respective QR codes are scanned by customers.

According to the bank, ComBank Q+ app has been developed based on interoperable standards, facilitating functionality in overseas locations as well.

The Bank offers a variety of Credit Cards in the Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers of both Visa and Mastercard as well as Visa Signature, World Mastercard and Visa Infinite cards in the premium segment. The cards are equipped with ‘Tap n Go’ NFC technology and are backed by a strong NFC Point-of-Sale (POS) network.