Commercetools raises 145 USD

The funding comes at the same time that Commercetools is getting spun out by REWE, a German-based retail and tourist services giant that acquired the startup in 2015 for an undisclosed amount. Commercetools had been acquired by REWE as part of a strategy to take some of its own ecommerce tech in-house, but Commercetools had always continued to work with outside clients. Current companies include Audi, Bang & Olufsen, Carhartt, Yamaha and some big names in retail products and services. Ultimately, the decision was taken to bring in outside funding and spin out the businesses as an independent startup once again to supercharge that growth. REWE will remain a significant shareholder with this deal.

Commercetools has no plans to expand to smaller companies, nor is there any strategy in place to extend into logistics. Instead, it wants to use the funding to continue expanding its business in North America and other parts of the world, as well as to continue building up its B2B2B offering Another area where it will continue to figure where it can play better is in the development of better online-to-offline technology.