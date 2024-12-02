Consumer brands can now harness one global software platform to support market share growth across all major retailers with the combination of sales, supply chain, and retail media automations from CommerceIQ plus digital shelf activity and store-level availability insights from e.fundamentals. CommerceIQ now provides its customers retailer coverage and localised support across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Supply chain disruptions, high inflation, and fierce competition make the launch of this new global platform favourable for manufacturers to achieve their ecommerce profitability and market share goals, as per the press release. While most brands experienced a pandemic fuelled acceleration of ecommerce growth, up 92% since 2019, overall ecommerce sales dropped by 1.8% in April 2022, even as in-store sales rose by 10%. With CommerceIQ brands can now: