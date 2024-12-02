CommerceHub to be acquired by GTCR and Sycamore Partners

The ecommerce company was founded in 1997. The company’s leadership and workforce will remain in place after the acquisition and the company will retain its other offices in England (the UK) and Washington state (the US).

CommerceHub is a hub for online commerce, connecting retail buyers, sellers and suppliers electronically. In 2017, it handled USD 16 billion worth of transactions for 50 client retailers ranging from Walmart to Walgreens to Whirlpool.

CommerceHub arranges sale and shipment of goods through its clients’ websites. A shopper will buy a particular sweatshirt, for example, and CommerceHub will arrange shipment directly from one of its 11,000 suppliers.

That way, the client can offer a wider array of sweatshirts and boost its sales totals without incurring the expense of acquiring all those sweatshirts, building a warehouse for them and hiring a workforce to stock and pick them.