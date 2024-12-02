CommerceHub to acquire Mercent for improved omni-channel solutions

CommerceHub’s virtual-inventory platform integrates North American retailers with a network of over 8,500 drop-ship suppliers. From December 2013, the company has enabled more than USD 8 billion in annual gross merchandise value. Mercent’s platform enables enterprise-scale retailers to optimize digital marketing campaigns on demanding shopping channels.

The two organizations plan to combine teams and retain a presence on the East and West coasts. Eric Best, Mercent founder and CEO, will remain with the company, reporting to Poore as the company’s chief marketing officer.

Via the acquisition, CommerceHub will be able to offer services to merchants, such as expanding product assortments through a network of drop-ship suppliers and marketplace sellers, promoting products via marketing and digital advertising channels like Google Shopping and Pinterest, delivering an improved omni-channel experience, distributing goods to and from stores, warehouses, drop shippers or third-party sellers and launching marketplaces by featuring third-party seller assortment with monitoring and control of the delivery process

As of 2014, an estimated USD 10 billion of retail gross merchandise volume (GMV) flows annually through the two companies’ platforms. Collectively, CommerceHub and Mercent are integrated with more than 200 enterprise retailers, all major North American marketplaces, and over 8,500 brands and distributors, enabling promotional reach and product supply.

Delivery goals are achieved through partnerships with carriers and a network of geographically distributed 3PLs. Meanwhile, the two companies optimize approximately 50 million unique product SKUs for data compliance, channel syndication and sales performance. The deal is expected to be finalised in January 2015, subject to customary closing conditions.