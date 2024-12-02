CommerceHub partners with Miravia to drive its ecommerce growth

By implementing CommerceHub’s unified ecommerce platform powered by ChannelAdvisor, Miravia has access to a powerful and comprehensive ecommerce solution. This makes it possible for them to connect to a vast network of brands, enabling them to advertise and market their goods on the Miravia marketplace. Through this collaboration with CommerceHub, Miravia is poised to facilitate merchants in reaching untapped customer segments.











Fuelling growth in Spain's ecommerce landscape

In 2022, Miravia launched as a new ecommerce model in Spain, providing users with a vibrant and agile online shopping experience. It is both a marketplace and entertainment space where consumers can access a wide offering of products from their favourite brands, and learn about the latest trends in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle through innovative solutions like exclusive content created by influencers or virtual make-up try-on lenses. It is also a unique platform for sellers and brands where they can have their own stores, with freedom to design them, select the products they offer, define prices and promotions, interact directly with customers and users, and apply their own loyalty programmes.

Miravia’s executives said that as they launch in Spain, one of the fastest growing ecommerce market in Europe, they wanted to work with a platform that could help them scale the business and optimise their presence at pace. CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor have unique capabilities in marketplace integration, helping brands to expand their sales reach while improving profitability. Their comprehensive platform, innovative SaaS solutions, and the extensive commerce network they bring to the table made them a suitable partner.

Also commenting on this partnership, officials from CommerceHub said that in today’s dynamic ecommerce environment, it’s more important than ever for brands and retailers to be able to reach customers through more diversified channels. Those that leverage these platforms effectively have the potential to drive new audience discovery and grow online sales. Their integration with Miravia will help them streamline processes, drive growth, and generate faster results for customers.

CommerceHub acquired ChannelAdvisor in 2022, providing customers with a unique ability to leverage a single, powerful platform that gives retailers and brands the operational agility to connect with more of today’s consumers efficiently, scale their online business profitably, and grow ecommerce revenue. CommerceHub’s unmatched platform supports more than 40,000 retailers and brands, 420 channels, and processes more than 2.4 billion ecommerce transactions per year.





What does Miravia do?

Miravia is a new ecommerce model in Spain, which provides the user with a new shopping experience. It is both a marketplace and an entertainment space where consumers can access a wide offer of products from their favourite brands for their daily needs but also to the latest trends in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle through innovative solutions like exclusive content created by influencers or virtual make-up try-on lenses.

Miravia is also a unique platform for sellers and brands where they can have their own stores, with absolute freedom to design them, select products, define prices and promotions, interact directly with customers and users, and apply their own loyalty programmes.





More information about CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world’s largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than USD 50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub’s software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management.