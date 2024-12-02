Commerce Guys secures USD 7.3 mln in series B funding

Other venture capital companies already involved include: ISAI, Alven Capital and Open Ocean Capital. The purpose of this funding is to accelerate the worldwide launch of Platform.sh, the cloud development and hosting solution by Commerce Guys.

Platform.sh is a delivery cloud hosting solution developed by Commerce Guys, a Platform as a Service (PaaS) enabling merchants to change their website without issues related to the administration system.

Commerce Guys is the creator of Drupal Commerce, an ecommerce solution powering more than 38,000 active websites in the world, including websites like Cartier, Eurostar, Guerlain, Lush, NBC Universal, Royal Mail, and Stanford University.