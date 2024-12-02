The agreement enabled the launch of a new Popshoplive platform, namely Popshoplive, powered by CS, and coincided with the wide launch of CommentSold’s drop shipping capabilities, thus resulting in an end-to-end creator commerce platform. CommentSold’s backend technology integrates with Popshoplive’s community-forward marketplace to help amplify creators’ platforms and further their growth.





CommentSold – Popshoplive agreement and capabilities of the creator platform

Gautam Goswami, CEO of CommentSold said that their goal is to provide a simple and transparent monetisation platform for creators, and with the revamped version of Popshoplive, powered by CS, creators will be able to sell products to their followers directly via their own uniquely branded storefront, as opposed to referring them to brands. The spokesperson added that CS has been activating in the US live commerce sector since 2018, aiming to help small businesses be successful, and the collaboration with Popshoplive enables it to launch a platform where creators can become businesses, and eventually ‘brands in their own right’.

CommentSold’s suite of ecommerce features, once available exclusively to large boutiques and enterprises, will now be accessible to established creators, newly minted influencers, solopreneurs looking for additional income, and brands aiming for deeper relationships with their customers. When signing up for Popshoplive, sellers are enabled access to:

Strong creator marketplace. Poposhoplive’s intuitive interface and ease of use, together with its CommentSold-powered infrastructure enhancements make it a place that creators can leverage to monetise their following instantly.





Easy drop shipping and fulfilment . Sellers can source items from an extensive catalogue of trending products to provide shoppers with new deals constantly. The CommentSold platform manages inventory levels automatically, handles listing details, and fulfils orders from the seller’s storefront.

Own the audience . Followers and shoppers are always accessible to sellers through direct notifications.

Website features. In addition to the storefronts, sellers can build their own websites with CS’s fully customisable, template-driven website builder. This aims to help sellers build their own audience databases, and the websites feature seller-curated dropship items as ecommerce listings automatically.

Popshoplive’s marketplace consumer funnel, combined with CommentSold’s ecommerce and dropship capabilities offers sellers a platform to build their own brand, with the typical sign-up to go-live time being a business day, following account approval.

Commenting on this, Dan Dan Li, founder of Popshoplive said that the company is looking forward to working with CommentSold, which has had an impact in reaching underserved sellers and creators across the US. With the belief that live selling belongs to everyone, the two companies joined forces to launch an easy-to-use platform, accessible for all those looking to elevate their brand.