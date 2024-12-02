CommentSold launches Videeo





Developed to integrate seamlessly with Shopify, Videeo enables shops to consolidate their relationship with customers by building a community and direct customer connection, therefore increasing conversions and maximising revenue. Moreover, the product aims to offer organic viral growth for a company’s customer base.











Videeo features





Other features include live reviews, a consolidated chat feed, a mini player for uninterrupted viewing across a website, and shoppable live replays that generate sales when not actively streaming. CommentSold also integrated an email and chat support functionality, as well as customer growth managers that provide insight on how to grow a business.



Videeo for Shopify provides a comprehensive suite of live selling features, including enabling merchants to live stream on their websites and social media channels with multi-casting and transactions on Facebook and Instagram. Moreover, the application allows guest and celebrity takeovers with several hosts or source video streaming to sell products directly from a retailer’s catalogue.

More information about live selling





Live selling has developed as a response to this change, driving retailers into engaging with customers in a safe, digital format that still retains the human element of in-person shopping. In the US, the live stream commerce market is projected to reach USD 25 billion by the end of 2023, as per Coresight Research . According to McKinsey , the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated customers’ need for more engaging shopping experiences, with 75% of US consumers testing new shopping methods due to economic pressure, store closing, and a shift in priorities.





Furthermore, live selling brings several benefits to retailers, including a more engaged audience, real-time purchases, lowered return rates, business scalability, and increased conversion rates. Large companies, such as Walmart and Sephora, have partnered with mainstream social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook, to introduce this type of commerce to their customers.





About CommentSold





Recently, CommentSold acquired the assets of mobile live-streaming marketplace Popshoplive, moving towards direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce. Through their combined capabilities, sellers can build their own brand, with the typical sign-up to go-live time being a business day, following account approval. CommentSold offers live selling technology, having enabled approximately 7,000 small and medium-sized retailers with live selling tools. The company provides businesses and creators with solutions for delivering live video commerce experiences across their sales channels simultaneously.



