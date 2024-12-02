CommBank partners tech giants in SME digital, innovation programs

The program is aimed at assisting small businesses in Victoria realise the significant benefits of embracing innovation and digital technologies.

CommBank announced the program on Monday at the launch of the 2018 Small Business Festival Victoria. The bank, as principal partner of the Small Business Festival, hosted the festival’s opening event with The University of Melbourne and the Victorian Government.



During the month-long festival CBA’s Innovation Lab is running a series of workshops and events, aimed at equipping small business owners with tools of innovation to develop new ideas for their business alongside some of the world’s technology experts.

As part of the program, Amazon, Google, Salesforce, Mastercard, Phoria, UsTwo and CBA will deliver a ‘collective impact’ approach, with small business owners having access to industry leaders who will discuss topics such as search experience, user experience, payment experience, cloud experience, customer experience, and developing an entrepreneurial mindset.

And the small business owners will also be able to workshop their innovative business solutions.