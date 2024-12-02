CommBank expands Tap & Pay

Customers can make credit card purchases at the point-of-sale using Tap & Pay on all Android handsets with NFC, as well as PayTag (a sticker that can be attached to customers’ smartphones to enable them to make contactless payments of up to USD 100 in value) for iPhone users.

Tap & Pay also maintains features such as cardless cash; lock, block and limit, as well as a loyalty feature that allows customers to scan the barcode of their physical loyalty cards and store a digital copy of them on their CommBank app.

The financial institution is currently piloting its CommBank Offers app at Westfield Shopping Centre in Australia, which allows customers to opt-in and take advantage of merchant offers.