Comic Relief partners with GoCardless





Following this announcement, the partnership will continue to enable Comic Relief to take more donations outside of its yearly Red Nose Day fundraising campaign. This will also provide people and individuals with an easier and more secure manner to make donations, in order to optimise the support of the causes that matter to them.

The news of the collaboration comes as research from GoCardless showed that multiple UK-based customers want to donate despite the ongoing cost of living crisis. Approximately 37% of people mentioned that they wish to continue to give to charity even if their finances are not at their best. At the same time, the research has shown that 52% of the surveyed individuals would give to a charity again if the donation process was faster and easier.







More information on the partnership

Comic Relief represents a UK-based charity that leverages the power of entertainment and popular culture in order to work towards a world free from poverty. The company raises money to support organisations that are closest to the communities that can make change happen. Comic Relief will also continue to support work that will tackle the impact of poverty, conflict, and climate change in the region of the UK and other areas around the world. GoCardless is a global company that focuses on direct bank payment solutions, aiming to make it easy to collect recurring and one-off payments directly from clients’ bank accounts through direct debit and Open Banking.

By continuing its partnership with GoCardless until 2026, Comic Relief will focus on making the process of online donations simple, effective, and fast, while leveraging the Direct Debit services. Both firms will prioritise meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers, clients, and users, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws.

For recurring donations and charities, the process of implementing Direct Debit will be leveraged in order to optimise flexibility and security for donors. This procedure is expected to lead to an increase in the overall donations that Comic Relief receives.





For more information about GoCardless, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



