The innovative Comdata CStore POS and payment solution, set to launch in late spring of 2023, is powered by GK CLOUD4RETAIL, ensuring new, flexible solutions in POS and payment capabilities. Comdata CStore will be available in both self-service kiosks and forecourt POS hardware, while being hardware independent. The solutions provider turned to GK to modernise the technology stack and solution suite for its Comdata CStore offering.











Comdata’s officials said that they are happy to move to the next evolution of point-of-sale solutions. CStore will allow them to enter new markets with a premier solution while continuing to provide the experience that their current customers have come to expect. Future and current customers will have access to innovative and flexible solutions for both retail and commercial payments, and more.





Augmenting the POS experience with cloud tech

The integration of GK’s advanced cloud and store technology will transform Comdata’s SmartDESQ into a next-generation retail platform. Comdata will offer solutions that enable convenience retailers to improve the customer experience and drive operational efficiencies.

GK’s officials said that their partnership with Comdata is a game-changer for convenience and truck stop retailers, elevating the customer experience with single platform providing self-service kiosks, POS, payments, and transactions in the forecourt. Their strategic partnership will drive innovation and increased value for retailers of any size and across the convenience and truck stop segments.





What does Comdata do?

Comdata, a FLEETCOR company, is a player and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has supported the trucking industry for over 50 years.





More information about GK

GK breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its open CLOUD4RETAIL platform and a broad portfolio based on it, like OmniPOS for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement, and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a player in omnichannel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints.