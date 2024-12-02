Comdata to provide virtual credit cards for Bill.com B2B payments

Through the new agreement, Bill.com will be able to add to its existing arsenal of payables options a virtual credit card backed by Comdatas industry-leading scale and expertise. Comdata and Bill.com have aligned in terms of helping companies’ B2B payments function capture the paperless, automated standards thorugh the virtual credit card program.

Comdata provides payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data and builds enhanced controls. The company supports more than 30,000 businesses to manage corporate purchasing and payroll spending.

Bill.com is a digital business payments company with a network of 3 million members, processing over USD 60 billion annually. The Bill.com cloud-based Payment Management Platform automates, streamlines, and controls the payments process. Bill.com partners with banks, accounting firms, and accounting software providers including Netsuite, Intacct, QuickBooks and Xero, and is the preferred provider of digital payments solutions for CPA.com, the technology arm of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).