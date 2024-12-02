Comdata, Behalf and MasterCard enter strategic alliance

The initiative provides payment terms to SMB’s for their payments to merchants that currently accept MasterCard and are approved for participation by Behalf. With Comdata and MasterCard’s partnership, Behalf’s product adds the possibility to use a virtual card for both point-of-sale and online purchases while receiving payment terms.

Currently, Behalf provides simple working capital lines to small businesses to help bridge the cash flow gap between when they have to pay a vendor for a purchase and the time it takes to generate revenue from that purchase.

US-based Comdata processes purchases, payroll and accounts payable for companies in a range of industries.

Behalf fills a market gap by offering short-term financing for inventory, services and other immediate business needs.