Comdata acquires Payroll card provider SOLE Financial

Originally announced on July 8, 2019, the acquisition will help Comdata extend into the payments market with its new Fintwist digital payment solution.

The two companies will empower all types of companies with the ability to provide their workforce immediate access and full control of their wages, as well as cardholder education and financial management tools. Fintwist gives employees a way to get paid, make payments, send money to friends and more, all within one digital payment solution.

In addition, Fintwist comes with no fees to employers, while the addition of SOLE will provide future Fintwist clients with a streamlined onboarding experience, through accelerated online employee enrollment and other capabilities.