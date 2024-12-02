Comcast partners PayNearMe to enable customers pay their bills using cash

The partnership with PayNearMe enables Comcast to launch a new feature on the XFINITY My Account app which enables customers to pay their bills using cash at more than 7,700 participating 7-Eleven stores. Combined with the more than 500 XFINITY stores, Comcast customers will have access to over 8,000 cash payment locations across the country.

Customers who are not already using the XFINITY My Account app can download it for iOS and Android. They can schedule a call with a care representative, troubleshoot their equipment, check their appointment time and reschedule appointments, change and share their Wi-Fi network name and password via the app.

Comcast Cable is a US video, high-speed Internet and phone provider, serving residential customers under the XFINITY brand and businesses.