ComBank releases pre-paid Spend Card and pre-paid Web Card

As per Colombo Page, the users are allowed to better manage spending and enjoy minimal exposure to risk. The cards introduced to the market include a multi-purpose Spend Card, which can be used by individuals to provide money for spending to family members, and a pre-paid Web Card for online transactions.

A pre-paid Spend Card can be obtained from any Commercial Bank branch or service point, and customers are required to complete the Bank's standard KYC requirements. The cards can be used by topping them up or reloading via multiple channels, such as bank counters or through online banking. No annual fee for the card is required, the card is valid for five years.

The ‘Web Card' is designed for customers who carry out regular online transactions and prefer to maintain a separate card for ease of monitoring their transactions. This card aims to minimise the cardholder's exposure to online fraud as the user can top up the required amounts periodically by visiting a branch of the Bank, or by reloading the card by transferring money from a current or savings account via ComBank Online.