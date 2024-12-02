ComBank Digital offers real-time online payments to SLSI

The Bank has enabled real-time online payments to the SLSI for both its retail and business customers who can access its website and its iOS, Android or Huawei mobile applications for this purpose.

The platform is secured with industry-level security standards to provide a safe digital banking experience to customers. As this is a paperless process that does not require customers to visit a bank branch or the SLSI office, it further contributes to the ‘green’ initiatives of the Bank and also enables customers to be more environment-friendly, the bank said.

To use this online payment option, customers have to visit the ‘Billers’ section on the platform, select the desired biller and make the payment. Once the payment has been successfully completed, the customer can download a cyber receipt as payment confirmation.

ComBank Digital already enables payments to government authorities such as the Import and Export Control Department (IECD), the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) for cargo, vessel, and entry permit payments, Sri Lanka Customs, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Employees Trust Fund (ETF), and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI). These payments are routed through the LankaPay Online Payment Platform (LPPOP).