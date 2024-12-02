Comarch to open new office in the Netherlands

After Belgium and Luxembourg, this is the third Benelux country where Comarch has opened an office. Local clients include KPN and Orange. Sales activities of Comarch Netherlands will focus on solutions addressed to the retail, telecommunications, banking and insurance divisions.

Comarch has been present in the Benelux since 2006, when the Group registered a company in Brussels. The entity started its business activities by selling systems to the telecom industry (KPN, Orange, or Medialaan) and the financial sector (ING, AXA, ERGO, and Delta Lloyd Life), which in the following years were expanded by the activities involving the deliveries of e-invoicing, loyalty and location-based services projects.

Among others, regional organisations including as Brussels Airlines, Hudson’s Bay, KPN, and ERGO make use of Comarch’s solutions. The company also grows exponentially in Luxembourg, with implementations for organizations such as AXA, Swiss Life, SGG, and Orange.