Colombia orders Uber to cease ride-hailing services in the country

The order applies to Uber, Uber X and Uber VAN. Currently, Uber has more than 2.3 million active users in Colombia and around 88,000 driver partners. COTECH, the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC), has filled a lawsuit against Uber and said the US company had breached market rules.

The app, however, has existed in a regulatory no-man’s land in Colombia. The Technology Ministry deems ride-hailing apps legal while transport authorities say they are against the law, according to Reuters. However, the head of the SIC confirmed that other Uber services, such as food-delivery service Uber Eats, were not prohibited by the ruling.

Uber said in a statement that it rejects the ruling and immediately appealed it.

In August 2019, Uber was sanctioned with a fine of more than USD 629,000 for obstructing an administrative visit and failing to comply with SIC orders.