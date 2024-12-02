Colombia: MasterCard, Paymentez roll out mobile app

The app was developed by MasterCard Labs, the brand’s research and development center, and has already been launched successfully under the name “Qkr!” – in Chile, US, England and Australia.

The launch took place during Zona Picnic (Picnic Zone) on 25 - 26 July 2015 at the Parque Nacional El Chico (El Chico National Park) in Bogota. During the launch of Zona Picnic, the app was used in different food stands such as Gordo Brooklyn Bar & Restaurant, Chorilongo, Baked by Ana, La Planchoneria, I Love Choripan, Sandwiches Nicks, and at five Bavaria bars featuring beer selections. After its launch in Zona Picnic, plazez is to be made available in various other entertainment and food stores. By the end of 2015 more stores are expected to partner around the country in accepting this app. In order to acquire the new app, users only need to have a credit or debit card, a touch screen smartphone or tablet, and Android or IOS operational systems with internet access or an email.

According to the recognized science publication, Science et Vie, people spend close to 500 days (almost two years) standing in line.

