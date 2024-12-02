Colombia Fintech, Open Vector develop open banking in South American

The MoU is the work of several months between the duo.

Open Vector says its directors are responsible for establishing open banking in the UK. The consultancy works with governments and financial institutions in several countries on the subject of open banking, PSD2, GDPR and electronic transfers.

Colombia Fintech is a business association in the country. It is headquartered in the capital Bogota and has a lot of affiliates according to its website.

Names include BBVA, Mastercard, Visa, Citi, Bancolombia and EY.