Colombia festival visitors to use Plazez mobile payments service

Attendees at Parque Nacional El Chico were able to select from an in-app menu, confirm payment and identify themselves when collecting their order using a unique number sent to them when completing their purchase.

The Plazez service was accepted by merchants including Gordo Brooklyn Bar & Restaurant, Chorilongo, Baked by Ana, La Planchoneria, I Love Choripan, Sandwiches Nicks and at five Bavaria bars. The service is now set to be rolled out to more locations in the following weeks.

To use the service, consumers need to have a credit or debit card, an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet and internet access. They can then open the app, select the merchant that they want to order from, place the order and confirm payment.

The service has previously been launched by MasterCard in other countries including the US, UK, Australia and Chile under the Qkr! brand.