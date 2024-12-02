Collect mobile loyalty solution launches

Collect uses the power of the cloud, mobile, social and big data. Collect provides retailers with data about customers and their buying behaviour by integrating with the retailers point-of-sale (POS) system.

With Collect, customers are rewarded for shopping at the places they frequent. They can check their point balance and see what rewards are available including exclusive offers. They choose how they receive or access this information: in-store, via the web portal, Collect app or via email and social media.

Collect has partnered with cloud-based point-of sale solutions, Vend and Australian-based Kounta and is distributed through the add-on stores of these partners, directly to retailers and through cloud integrators such as SMB consultants in Australia.

Using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, Collect started accepting paying customers in February 2014. Since then it is used in around 200 stores in 19 countries which collectively have approximately 120,000 loyalty programme members.